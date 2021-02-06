TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.64 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $68.64 million and $2.15 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,552,128 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

