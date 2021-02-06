TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $193,881.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

