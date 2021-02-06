Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

