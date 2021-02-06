TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $330,602.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,750,175,717 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

