TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $331,346.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,795,066,495 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

