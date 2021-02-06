TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading 11.5% Higher

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s share price rose 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

TV Asahi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.