Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.58.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 259.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

