U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

