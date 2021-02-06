U Network (UUU) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $403,835.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

