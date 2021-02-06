Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.