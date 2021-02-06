Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,626.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.32 million and $21,626.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,963.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.65 or 0.04298022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00398417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.01168973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00470848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00390203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00245421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

