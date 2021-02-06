Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI opened at $339.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $353.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.