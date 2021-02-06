UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.36% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $206.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13.

