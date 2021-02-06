UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. UChain has a market capitalization of $10,399.12 and approximately $7,372.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About UChain

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

