UGAS Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

