Ultra Market Cap Tops $50.69 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and $1.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,333.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.01146640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00468029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039169 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

