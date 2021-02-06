Unibright (UBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Unibright has a market cap of $142.97 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

