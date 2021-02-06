UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $29,937.07 and $42.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

