UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $1.82 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

