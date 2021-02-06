Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $19.79 or 0.00049248 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,869,685 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

