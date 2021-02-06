United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $8.64. United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 41,033,119 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.18.

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

