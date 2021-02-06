United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,451.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,482 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,116,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

UPS stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

