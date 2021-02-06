United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:X opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

