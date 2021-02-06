United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.71 ($13.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Insiders purchased 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136 in the last quarter.

Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 898.40 ($11.74). 4,012,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,068.50 ($13.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 919.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 892.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 267.08%.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

