United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $892.65

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $892.65 and traded as high as $940.00. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) shares last traded at $913.00, with a volume of 2,666,053 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).
The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 892.65.
In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136.
United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile (LON:UU)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.