United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $892.65

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $892.65 and traded as high as $940.00. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) shares last traded at $913.00, with a volume of 2,666,053 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 892.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 267.08%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

