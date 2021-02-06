Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Uniti Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.