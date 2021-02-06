Universa Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Universa has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $78,177.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

