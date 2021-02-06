Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

