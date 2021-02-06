UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $330,806.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

