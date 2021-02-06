Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,724. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

