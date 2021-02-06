Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.72 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00014075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.