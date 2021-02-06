Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86). Approximately 51,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 227,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 28.30 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a market capitalization of £47.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Company Profile (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting and management of loans to residential developers in the United Kingdom. It also provides asset management and support services. The company was formerly known as Urban Exposure 1 Plc and changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc in April 2018.

