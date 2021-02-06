Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.