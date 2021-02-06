USDJ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.69 million and $2.02 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,659,546 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

