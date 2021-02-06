USDK One Day Volume Hits $155.39 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, USDK has traded down 9% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $155.39 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061730 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00224216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043343 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

