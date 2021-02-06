USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $31.68 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and $454,661.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.76 or 0.01183026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00469417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00039103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 40,062,466 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

