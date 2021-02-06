USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $347,095.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $347,095.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.01160663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.94 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 39,578,095 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Kava] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

