USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,221.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $644,902.17 and $1,221.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

