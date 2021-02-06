Utrust Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $127.34 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.