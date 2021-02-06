V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

