Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.65, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

