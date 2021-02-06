Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

