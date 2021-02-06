Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) Plans to Raise $15 Million in February 10th IPO

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,700,000 shares at a price of $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Vallon Pharmaceuticals generated $100,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $2.3 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a market-cap of $55.6 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary biopharmaceutical products. We are developing prescription drugs for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and our current focus is the development of drugs with lower potential for abuse than currently available drugs. Our clinical-stage product currently under development is Abuse-Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate-Release, or ADAIR, a proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release (short-acting) dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and narcolepsy. “.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 and has 1 employees. The company is located at Two Logan Square, 100 N. 18th Street, Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19103, US and can be reached via phone at (267) 207-3606 or on the web at https://www.vallon-pharma.com.

