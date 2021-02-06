Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.92% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

VNDA opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.