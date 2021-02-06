VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $193.29.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

