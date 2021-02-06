VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (MUTF:SMH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (MUTF:SMH) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $234.88 and last traded at $235.21. 2,460,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $236.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average of $194.13.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.