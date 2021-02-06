Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $298.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $298.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.