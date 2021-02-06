Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $171.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.