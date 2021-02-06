Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,458,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

