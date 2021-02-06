Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,318 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

